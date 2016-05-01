Mumps Outbreak Reported At Farmville ICE Center

A mumps outbreak is reported at the Farmville Detention Center, which is an Immigration and Cusatoms Enforcement facility located at 508 Waterworks Road. The Farmville Herald reports that state health officials confirmed the outbreak on Monday About 145 staff members had been vaccinated as of the middle of last week. Five staff members and 17 detainees reportedly have the mumps. The sick workers have been ordered to stay home for five days after their symptoms resolve. Health officials are in the process of vaccinated all 684 of the detainees with the MMR shot. According to wikipedia, mumps is a viral disease that can cause severe swelling of the salivary glands.