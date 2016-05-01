Twin Lakes State Park To Allow Beach Camping For One Night

Twin Lakes State Park is inviting everyone to camp on the beach Saturday, June 22. Camping is normally permitted only in the campground, the park is making a special exception in celebration of the Great American Campout. A limited number of sites are available, so reservations are recommended. Campsites are sized for large tents and cost $35. Campers will be within walking distance of a bathroom with running water, and will have access to a bathhouse. Check-in is 7 p.m. Saturday evening; check-out is 8 a.m. the next morning. Campers will share a centralized fire pit. No

water or electric hookups exist on the beach. For more information, please contact the park office at 434-392-3435 or email at TwinLakes@dcr.virginia.gov.