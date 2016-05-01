Twin Lakes State Park is inviting everyone to camp on the beach Saturday, June 22. Camping is normally permitted only in the campground, the park is making a special exception in celebration of the Great American Campout. A limited number of sites are available, so reservations are recommended. Campsites are sized for large tents and cost $35. Campers will be within walking distance of a bathroom with running water, and will have access to a bathhouse. Check-in is 7 p.m. Saturday evening; check-out is 8 a.m. the next morning. Campers will share a centralized fire pit. No
water or electric hookups exist on the beach. For more information, please contact the park office at 434-392-3435 or email at TwinLakes@dcr.virginia.gov.
Twin Lakes State Park To Allow Beach Camping For One Night
