HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. — Hampden-Sydney College first-year head basketball coach Caleb Kimbrough has announced the appointment of Bryson Gibson as the program’s new Assistant Coach. Gibson served as the director of basketball operations at NCAA Division I Elon University during 2018-19.

“I have known Bryson for several years now,” said Kimbrough. “I recruited him when he was a player at East Chapel Hill (N.C.) High School and we have continued to build our friendship through the years. Bryson will be bring a lot of energy to this program, a relentless work ethic and a selfless drive to push Tiger basketball to success. We are thrilled to add Bryson to the Tiger basketball family!”

At Elon, Gibson coordinated team travel while managing the program’s operating budget and equipment room. He assisted with scouting and film breakdown, on-campus prospect visits, all camps and coordinated community engagement opportunities, as well.

“Hampden Sydney is known for its rich tradition and excellence that has been established throughout the years,” said Gibson. “I am excited to join the Tiger community and be a part of this historic program. I want to thank Chad Eisele and Coach Kimbrough for this great opportunity. I am excited to get to work with our young men both on and off the court.”

Gibson served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, William Peace University, from 2016-18. In addition to his on-court coaching duties, he coordinated recruiting and team travel, assisted with scouting and film breakdown, and monitored academic progress. The Pacers finished 15-11 overall during 2016-17, establishing a new school record for wins. In addition, Gibson was the WPU head cross country coach during 2017-18.

Gibson was an assistant coach for one season at the Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill during 2015-16.

Gibson graduated Cum Laude from William Peace in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science. He was a three-year team member with the Pacers, earning USA South Conference All-Academic Team honors during all three years (2013-15). WPU was the USA South regular-season runners-up during his senior year when the program finished 13-13 overall, including 9-5 in the conference, the latter remaining a program-best.