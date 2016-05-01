Farmville Police Search For Store Robber

Farmville Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on Monday night. In a prepared statement, Farmville Police say the crime took place int he 200 block of East Third Street at JW’s Express. The suspect reportedly went into the business as it was preparing to close. He displayed a knife to the clerk and then proceeded to take money out of the cash register. The suspect then left through the front door. There were no customers in the store at the time.

The man is described as a black male, dressed in all black. He was wearing a hoodie and a mask covered his face. Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to contact Farmville Police ar 434-392-9259.