HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK IS HOSTING ITS FIREFLY FESTIVAL TONIGHT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

PARK MANAGER DANIEL JORDAN SAYS THE FIREFLY FESTIVAL IS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW NIGHT FROM 9-TO-11…

JORDAN SAYS THEY’RE ALSO GOING TO HAVE AN EXTENSIVE COLLECTION OF INSECTS AVAILABLE TO EXAMINE.