FORMER HSC FOOTBALL TWO-TIME ALL-AMERICAN ED KELLEY ’76 ON 2020 BALLOT FOR THE COLLEGE FB HALL OF FAME

Former Hampden-Sydney College football two-time All-American Ed Kelley ’76 is among the names on the 2020 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame. The list includes 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks, along with 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Kelley was a two-time First Team All-America selection (1974-75) at defensive end for the Tigers. A two-time team captain, as well, he was a three-time All-Mason Dixon Conference honoree, and a two-time Virginia College Athletic Association Player of the Year. As a sophomore, Kelley earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Mason Dixon Conference. During his senior season, he was the leader of a defensive unit that allowed opponents only 10.8 points per game while posting a 7-2 overall record. During that 1975 season, Kelley blocked two kicks in a win over Sewanee, had three sacks in a game against James Madison and led the team with three fumble recoveries for the season. A tremendous all-around athlete, Ed was also a two-year letterman in basketball and once scored 30 points in a game against UNC-Wilmington. Kelley was inducted into the College’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot when you think that more than 5.33 million people have played college football and only 1,010 players have been inducted.” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class in January.”



The announcement of the 2020 Class will be made in January 2020 in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in New Orleans. The January announcement will be televised and/or streamed live, and specific viewing information will be available as the date draws near. Several of the electees will also participate in the pregame festivities and the coin toss before the championship game.



The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8, 2020, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2020 season.

The 2020 voting deadline is June 21. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership Ron Dilatush at rdilatush@footballfoundation.com.

