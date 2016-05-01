Courthouse Public Entrance Moving to South Street Effective June 10

The main entrance to the Prince Edward County Courthouse will move to South Street beginning Monday, June 10, 2019. The current entrance, which faces Third Street, will be closed due to courthouse renovations, according to County Administrator, Wade Bartlett.

The public and employees will enter through the South Street entrance, which is located in the rear of the courthouse. The courthouse parking lot adjacent to Third Street will also be closed to the public to accommodate construction traffic. Parking for courts and other county and state offices will be available in the South Street municipal parking lot directly behind the courthouse. Citizens will see fencing and signage directing them during the renovations, a process that is expected to last about one year.

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors approved the courthouse renovation project that will cost approximately $4.485 million. Originally built in 1939, the courthouse was last renovated in 1997 and an addition was added to the building. The current renovations will provide for increased security for both the public and County employees. A renovated main entrance will have more space and allow for easier access for the public in addition to the added security.

“We have outgrown the existing building and many county offices need more space to effectively and efficiently serve the citizens of Prince Edward County. Unfortunately, as we were most recently reminded with the event in Virginia Beach, security is now of paramount importance and we are striving to provide a safe and secure environment to all who work or transact business in the Prince Edward County Courthouse complex,” stated Bartlett. According to Bartlett, more than half of the offices within the current courthouse will be relocated within the existing building, and the Department of Social Services will be moved to a new facility currently under construction on SMI Way, just off of Industrial Park Road next to the former STEPS Centre.

“We ask for the public’s patience during this year-long construction process. I can assure you; we will make every effort to minimize the disruption to county services for our citizens,” said Bartlett. “If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.”