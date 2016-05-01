REMAINS RECOVERED IN MECHLENBURG COUNTY IDENTIFIED

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond has positively identified the remains recovered in Mecklenburg County last week as the missing Cumberland County woman. Amy Renee Fabian, who had been missing since May 24, 2019 and a stolen Ford F-350 work truck were both located shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday (May 30, 2019) in a wooded area off Route 138, less than a mile from Route 1, in Mecklenburg County.

Coordinated search efforts involving the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Hill Police Department, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and FBI led to Thursday morning’s discovery in Mecklenburg County.

The incident began at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide occurring at Fabian’s residence in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane. Upon arriving at the location, a friend of Fabian’s – Matthew T. Broyles, 29, of Powhatan, Va. – was found deceased inside Fabian’s residence. Fabian was missing.

Investigators immediately began looking at Fabian’s ex-boyfriend, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll Co., Md., in connection with her disappearance. The sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant for 1st degree murder for Knisley for Broyles’ death.

During the course of the investigation into the Cumberland County homicide, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) from a woman who was walking out to her car at her residence and encountered a male subject. The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic. The man drove off in the Honda Civic. The woman was not injured.

Late Friday evening (May 24, 2019), Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina. Later that night, he was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, N.C. Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody on the Cumberland County murder charge.

Knisley is still being held in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Cumberland County. Additional charges are still pending in Cumberland County and Mecklenburg County.

The missing Honda Civic stolen from the South Hill residence was later located in Raleigh, N.C. by the Raleigh, N.C. Police Department.