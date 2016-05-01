Farmville Area Commemorations to Honor Veterans and 75th Anniversary of D-Day

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Farmville will pay tribute to local Veterans at the Farmville Firemen’s Sports Arena. Local organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Piedmont Area Veterans Council are presenting a “Tribute to Veterans of the Twentieth Century” for veterans from Farmville and the surrounding counties in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Tribute will be held at the Farmville Sports Arena on Zion Hill Road (behind the Prince Edward County Schools Complex) in Farmville on Saturday, June 8th from 12 noon to 3 PM.

The Tribute honors all veterans but with a special emphasis for those who served during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. There will be Color and Honor Guards, music by the Heart of Virginia Band, food vendors, vintage military equipment and antique cars on display. The American Legion and VFW Riders and Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle riders will parade. Major General Ken Bowra, US Army retired, a Special Forces veteran and commander who served from Vietnam until the current Global War on Terror began will be the special guest speaker (see photo).

Additionally, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park will host a presentation at 3:30 PM on June 8th on the D-Day experiences of Farmville native Ulric “Rock” Rothgeb, a soldier from Farmville’s Company G, 116th Regiment, 29th Infantry Division who fought in the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. His uniform and personal effects will be on display.

For information on the Tribute, please emailpavc23901@aol.com or call 434-392-4142. For information on the Sailor’s Creek program, please call the Visitor Center at 804- 561-7510. Both events are family-friendly, free and everyone is welcome.