Stolen Truck and Human Remains Recovered in Mecklenburg County

Human remains and a stolen truck were located Thursday morning (May 30, 2019) in Mecklenburg County. The Ford F-350 work truck, which had been reported stolen out of Maryland, and the human remains were located shortly before 11 a.m. in a wooded area off Route 138, less than a mile from Route 1. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office have spent the day processing the evidence recovered at the scene. The remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Since Friday (May 24, 2019), coordinated search efforts by air and on the ground have been underway by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Hill Police Department, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and FBI. The focus of the search efforts has been to locate the stolen Ford truck and Cumberland County resident, Amy Renee Fabian, 43. Fabian has been missing since the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to her residence early Friday (May 24) and discovered a homicide victim inside the residence. That victim has been identified as Matthew T. Broyles, 29, of Powhatan, Va.

Fabian’s ex-boyfriend, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll County, Md., is still being held in Raleigh, N.C. for 1st Degree Murder in relation to Broyles’ death. He is awaiting extradition to Virginia, where additional charges are still pending.