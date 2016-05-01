New bridge Opens on Rt. 600

Members of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors, along with representatives of the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, cut a ribbon officially re-opening the Route 600 (Gulley Tavern Road) bridge over Little Saylers Creek on Thursday, May 30. The bridge was shut down the night of October 11, 2018 when Tropical Storm Michael caused historic flooding and damage to numerous bridges and roadways across Prince Edward County.

Damage to the Route 600 bridge included severe undermining to an abutment and erosion to concrete slope protection that led to exposure of the steel piles. To fix the bridge, sheet piling was installed in front of the abutment and about 5 feet of concrete was used to fill in between. Rip rap was placed along the wings and the bank. The existing steel beams were completely replaced with galvanized steel beams for an extended service life. New timber decking was installed and the bridge decking was completed with asphalt and new guardrail. The road was re-opened on May 24, 2019 for a total closure of 7 months. The service life on the new bridge is expected to be about 75 years.

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida on October 10, then tracked northeastward to Southside, Virginia on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Widespread rainfall in the amounts of 4-8 inches were reported, with local amounts over 10 inches. This resulted in severe flash flooding, downed trees and power lines, and roadway washouts. At the height of Tropical Storm Michael, the Farmville VDOT Residency had 93 roads closed in Buckingham, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Charlotte Counties. In Prince Edward alone, there were 39 roads closed, with 4 long term closures. The opening of Route 600 marks the final road in the Farmville Residency to be repaired and re-opened from effects of TS Michael.

For more information regarding the bridge construction, please contact VDOT at 434-856-8176.