LWU WINS NAT’L CONTEST

Students at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia recently became champions in the nationwide Pledge Against Plastic Straws Campus Challenge 2019. The contest, organized by Simply Straws, a California based company that sells reusable straws, encourages college campuses to end the use of plastic straws. Longwood collected 878 pledges from students, staff and the local community to “Kick the Straw” habit and stop using plastic straws, putting the university ahead of 71 other institutions participating in the national competition. Indiana State came in second place and other Virginia schools also participated such as Old Dominion University and Virginia Commonwealth University who came in sixth place.

Longwood attributes their win to employing the psychology of human behavior change to sustainability issues. Clean Virginia Waterways (CVW), a program of Longwood, developed a campaign called “Kick the Straw” designed to appeal to college students that emphasized making a commitment in the presence of others, reminders of the commitment using cues and prompts, and adopting alternatives in the form of reusable metal straws. The development of the campaign was supported by a grant to CVW from the Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program, housed in the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Nine student clubs and organizations devoted time and energy to the campaign including the Cormier Honors College, Alpha Lambda Delta, the Office of Sustainability, the Environmental and Wildlife clubs and the SGA.

“We underestimate the power of one person promising to another person, ‘Yes I’ll commit to using this resource in a more sustainable way,’” says Dr. Justin Ellis an honors faculty scholar and assistant director of CVW who advised students in the campaign. “Once we make a commitment to another person and then see other people visibly making that change with us, that’s how new social norms around sustainability are born.”

Plastic straws entered the national spotlight in recent years with mounting concerns about the harms of single use plastics, especially their accumulation in waterways and the ocean where they are mistakenly ingested as food by marine animals. Plastic straws are consistently in Virginia’s top 10 items found during annual litter cleanups. Clean Virginia Waterways has organized statewide cleanups for 25 years during which volunteers collect data on water-based debris. Plastic straws represent a good starting point in reducing plastic use as they are relatively easy to give up since reusable straws, paper straws or no straw are easy alternatives.

Clean Virginia Waterway’s Kick the Straw campaign was developed with the idea that it could be replicated at other schools across Virginia and allow student leaders to work side by side with others from sister Universities. Longwood shared the Kick the Straw campaign resources with students at VCU and George Mason University and plans to expand this network in the future.

“For behaviors to change quickly, you need others willing to do it with you, and you need to evaluate and adjust to insure that the barriers to adopting more sustainable behaviors are steadily removed,” says Ellis. “The great thing about students leading the change is it influences other businesses and institutions.”

Starting in Fall 2019, Longwood’s dining service provider, Aramark has committed to provide reusable metal straws to all incoming Freshman. “We hope that by seeing so many students around campus with metal straws, this will make others consider, ‘should I be using a metal straw too?’” says Grant Avent, Senior Director of Longwood Dining Services. Avent said that reusable straws will also be available for purchase at Longwood Dining locations. Paper straws will also be available upon request at all locations, unless not approved by the franchised retail outlet. And students who bring and use their reusable straw in lieu of the paper straws will receive a discount on fountain beverages. Aramark has stated its goal is to remove single use plastics from all operations. According to Avent, the message is, “it’s best to bring your own straw or don’t use a straw, but if you must use a disposable straw, we encourage you to use a paper one.”

“The goal is to recognize that these are not just individual choices, but can lead to societal and institutional change,” Ellis said. “We’re seeing that change here, and in our experience, this builds a closer knit community that believes bigger changes are just around the corner.”