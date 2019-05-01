Riggleman visits PSR

Congressman Denver Riggleman, who represents the Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) on Tuesday, May 28. During his visit, the congressman, along with his staff, toured the offices and learned about the many programs PSR has to help seniors achieve independence and remain in their homes as they age. Riggleman, along with PSR Director of Nutrition and Transportation Thomas Jordan Miles III, delivered frozen meals to clients in Farmville.

“We were thrilled to have Riggleman visit our offices, deliver meals to homebound clients, learn more about our programs, and truly embrace the mission and what our agency does for the communit,” said PSR CEO Justine Young. Riggleman is the first member of the U.S. Congress to visit PSR and made it very apparent and clear that he understands the return on investment through our many programs that help members of the aging population age in place in a safe and independent manner. The return on investment we discussed with Riggleman and his staff regarded saving the taxpayers money in the long run, along with lessening the burden with on rescue squads, fire departments, police departments, and emergency rooms. Many of our programs, including our friendship cafes and our home delivered meal programs, have lots of room for growth, and we want seniors and their caregivers to call us to sign up.”

Pictured are, from left, U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman, PSR client Laura Bowles, and Director of Nutrition and Transportation Thomas Jordan Miles III