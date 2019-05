Senior Fraud Seminar Planned for Saturday

THERE’S A SEMINAR THIS WEEKEND IN FARMVILLE AIMED AT EDUCATING SENIORS NOT TO BECOME VICTIMS OF FRAUD. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE FARMVILLE ALUMNAE CHAPTER OF DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY…HOSTING A SENIOR FRAUD AWARENESS SEMINAR ON SATURDAY AT THE ROBERT RUSSA MOTON MUSEUM. THERE ARE SEVERAL SPEAKERS SLATED TO ATTEND…INCLUDING CARL WILKINS FROM THE VIRGINIA AARP FRAUD NETWORK, TRIAD PRESIDENT CARLA ELLINGTON AND MAJOR DAVID WILMOTH WITH THE PRINCE EDWARD COUTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. THE SEMINAR IS OPEN TO ALL AREA SENIORS, CAREGIVERS AND THEIR FAMILIES. THE SEMINAR STARTS AT 4 O’CLOCK SATURDAY AFTERNOON.