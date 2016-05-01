Search Efforts for Missing Woman Center in South Hill/Mecklenburg

Based on investigative leads developed over the holiday weekend, search efforts for a missing Cumberland County woman are now concentrating in the area of South Hill and Mecklenburg County, Va. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, South Hill Police, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), is actively searching this area for Amy Renee Fabian, 43, and the 2002 white, Ford F-350 work truck stolen out of Maryland May 23, 2019.

Fabian has not been seen since authorities responded to her residence early Friday morning (May 24). Fabian is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5’8 in height and weighs 124 lbs. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is still urging the public to call in with any information about Ms. Fabian, the stolen work truck, and/or the man suspected in Fabian’s disappearance – her ex-boyfriend, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll Co., Md.

Knisley is believed to have left Fabian’s residence on Mount Airy Lane early Friday morning driving the truck. The truck is white with “Alleghany Industries” displayed on the side and has a Maryland license plate of “22L 231.” (Photo of it attached)

The incident began at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide occurring at Fabian’s residence in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane. Upon arriving at the location, a friend of Fabian’s – Matthew T. Broyles, 29, of Powhatan, Va. – was found deceased inside Fabian’s residence. Fabian was not there when the sheriff’s office arrived and has not been seen since.

Broyles’ remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy. Knisley has been charged with 1st degree murder for Broyles’ death.

During the course of the investigation into the Cumberland County homicide, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) from a woman who was walking out to her car at her residence and encountered a male subject. The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic. The man drove off in the Honda Civic. The woman was not injured. The Honda Civic has since been located in the city of Raleigh, N.C. by the Raleigh, N.C. Police Department.

Late Friday evening (May 24), Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina. Later that night, he was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, N.C. Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody on the Cumberland County murder charge.

Additional charges are still pending in Cumberland County. Please contact the Raleigh, N.C. Police Department and South Hill Police Department for possible charges in those jurisdictions.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amy Renee Fabian and/or the stolen F-350 work truck to call 911 or (804)492-4120 or the Virginia State Police at #77.