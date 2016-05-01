TILLETT ELEVATES TIFFANY SARDIN TO ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

After helping develop Longwood’s first All-Big South team member and assembling a highly touted recruiting class in her first season, Longwood assistant coach Tiffany Sardin has been promoted to associate head coach of the women’s basketball program, head coach Rebecca Tillett announced Thursday.

The appointment is the latest step forward for Sardin, a former standout and three-year captain at Virginia whose coaching resume includes Division I experience at Clemson, Boston University and University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Promoting Tiffany to associate head coach is well-deserved and an impressive accomplishment,” said Tillett, who hired Sardin from the Clemson women’s basketball program nearly one year ago. “She already serves our program as both our offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, and she has been instrumental in signing a large recruiting class that includes high-character young women from championship programs with impressive individual statistics.”

In her first year at Longwood, Sardin was the coordinator for a Longwood offense that improved its scoring average by nearly 5.0 points per game from the season prior and the program’s second-highest mark since the program joined the Big South seven years ago. At the center of that performance was the breakout season of Rouse, who started all 30 games, averaged 14.4 points per game and shot .565 from the floor on the way to All-Big South second team honors.

Along with Rouse, Sardin also oversaw the development of Longwood forwards Mallory Odell and Akila Smith last season, both of whom emerged as major contributors down the stretch. Odell, a sophomore, finished as Longwood’s top rebounder at 7.0 per game and averaged a career-high 6.7 points per game, while Smith, a freshman, ended her inaugural campaign as a starter in Longwood’s final 10 games.

“I am grateful to coach Tillett for this promotion and for her continued investment in my growth as a coach and mentor to the women of this program,” Sardin said. “I am excited to begin the upcoming season and be a part of the experience as we elevate our program.”

Beyond the success she elicited from Longwood’s current players, Sardin also played a key role in bringing in a seven-woman signing class that Tillett has labeled “transformative.” That group includes Virginia Region 6A Player of the Year Kyla McMakin, 5-5 junior college point guard Allysah Boothe, South Carolina I-AAA Player of the Year Anne-Hamilton LeRoy, 6-3 junior college forward Andrijana Reljic, 6-0 freshman forward Tayonna Robertson, 5-10 freshman guard Adriana Shipp and point guard Tra’Dayja Smith, who competed in the NJCAA Final Four this year and in the NJCAA Championship game as a freshman at Trinity Valley Community College.

“Some leaders have a presence that can impact an entire room, and Tiffany is a shining example of that,” Tillett said. “She consistently inspires our women to do more in every interaction, she adds value in all facets of our program, and her passion shines through as she mentors our women daily.

“Tiffany’s leadership is a gift to our women, the athletic department, and the university. Personally, she offers me wise counsel and a genuine care for elevating all aspects of our program, and we – our staff, our team and Longwood in general – are fortunate to have her.”

Sardin came to Longwood after a two-year stint at Clemson where she was a position coach for the Tigers’ forwards and centers while assisting in Clemson’s recruiting efforts. She helped Clemson to an 11-win improvement in her first season and followed that by helping the Tigers to the program’s first ACC Tournament win in three seasons.

Her time at Clemson was her latest stop in a climb through the Division I ranks that began with her time as an assistant coach at Illinois-Chicago and continued as an assistant coach at Boston.

Her coaching success follows a decorated playing career for the Cavaliers where from 2002-06 she helped Virginia to a 71-53 overall record and back-to-back 20-win seasons as a junior and senior. She was named to the ACC All-Tournament team in 2005, and received the program’s Coaches’ Award of Excellence, Best Offensive Player and Leadership Awards in 2006.

Sardin went on to play professionally in Portugal, leading the squad in scoring and rebounding and helped them secure their first Euro Cup appearance.

Sardin joins Tillett and assistant coach Jessica Olmstead heading into the 2019-20 season, which will see the Lancers bring back six letterwinners and returning starters Rouse and Odell, in addition to their incoming seven-player signing class.