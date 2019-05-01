SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING CUMBERLAND WOMAN

Search efforts by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office remain ongoing Sunday (May 26) for a missing 43-year-old woman who has not been seen since authorities responded to her residence early Friday morning (May 24). Amy Renee Fabian is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5’8 in height and weighs 124 lbs. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on several leads and is still urging the public to call in with any information about Ms. Fabian or the man suspected in her disappearance, George W. Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll Co., Md.

The incident began at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide occurring at Fabian’s residence in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane. Upon arriving at the location, an adult male was found deceased inside Fabian’s residence. Fabian was not there and has not been seen since.

The adult male has been identified as Matthew T. Broyles, 29, of Powhatan, Va. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy. Knisley has been charged with 1st degree murder for Broyles’ death.

Knisley is believed to have left Fabian’s residence on Mount Airy Lane driving a 2002 white, Ford F350 work truck, which was reported stolen out of Maryland on May 23, 2019. The truck is white with “Alleghany Industries” displayed on the side and has a license plate of “22L 231.” The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the now-abandoned truck, which could be anywhere between Cumberland County and Mecklenburg County, Va. (Photo of it attached)

During the course of the investigation into the Cumberland County homicide, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) from a woman who was walking out to her car at her residence and encountered a male subject. The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic. The man drove off in the Honda Civic. The woman was not injured.

The 2013 Honda Civic is white and has a Virginia license “LAR 64.” The whereabouts of the Honda Civic are still unknown.

Late Friday evening (May 24), Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina. Later that night, he was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, N.C. Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody on the murder charge awaiting extradition to Cumberland County, Va. Additional charges are pending.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amy Renee Fabian and/or either of the stolen vehicles to call 911 or (804)492-4120 or the Virginia State Police at #77.