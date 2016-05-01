CUMBERLAND COUNTY HOMICIDE SUSPECT APPREHENDED

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received word early Saturday morning from North Carolina authorities that they had George W. Knisley IV of Carroll Co., Md., in custody. Knisley was wanted for the murder of a Cumberland County man and for questioning in the disappearance of a Cumberland County woman. With the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is actively following up on leads related to the disappearance of the woman.

Late Friday evening (May 24), Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third vehicle in North Carolina. Later that night, he was involved in a pursuit with Raleigh, N.C. Police. Raleigh Police took Knisley into custody and he is being held on a 1st degree murder charge from Cumberland County, Va. Additional charges are pending.

At the request of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Friday issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert activation for Amy Renee Fabian, 43, of Cumberland County, Va. Even though Knisley is now in custody, the search continues for Ms. Fabian. The Alert also remains active. Ms. Fabian has brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5’8 in height and weighs 124 lbs.

The incident began at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a homicide occurring at a residence in the 200 block of Mount Airy Lane. Upon arriving at the location, an adult male was found deceased inside Fabian’s residence. Fabian was not there and has not been seen since.

Knisley is believed to have left Fabian’s residence on Mount Airy Lane driving a 2002 white, Ford F350 work truck, which was reported stolen out of Maryland May 23, 2019. The truck is white with “Alleghany Industries” displayed on the side and has a license plate of “22L 231.” The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to please keep an eye out for this now-abandoned truck. (Photo of it attached)

During the course of the investigation into the Cumberland County homicide, the South Hill Police Department received a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Friday (May 24, 2019) from a woman who was walking out to her car at her residence and encountered a male subject. The male, who fit Knisley’s description, threatened the woman at gunpoint and stole her 2013 Honda Civic. The man drove off in the Honda Civic. The woman was not injured.

The 2013 Honda Civic is white and has a Virginia license “LAR 64.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Amy Renee Fabian and/or either of the stolen vehicles to call 911 or (804)492-4120 or the state police at #77.