Longwood University Library Hosting June 18 Geanalogy Workshop

THERE’S A GENEALOGY WORKSHOP NEXT MONTH IN FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE “FINDING YOUR ROOTS: GENEAOLOGY WORKSHOP” IS TUESDAY, JUNE 18th, FROM 6-TO-730 AT THE LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY LIBRARY. ORGANIZERS TELL US IT’S ACTUALLY TWO WORKSHOPS FOCUSED ON GENEALOGY RESEARCH USING LIBRARY RESOURCES AND PHOTO PRESERVATION. THE GOAL IS TO PREPARE PARTICIPANTS TO CONDUCT THEIR OWN GENEALOGY WORK WITH LIBRARY STAFF CLOSE BY TO ASSIST. THOSE WHO ATTEND THE WORKSHOP ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING 10-TO-15 FAMILY PHOTOS OR DOCUMETNS TO SCAN. WE’RE TOLD LIGHT REFRESHMENTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE.