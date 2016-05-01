Ceremony To Mark D-Day 75 Years

A D-Day commemoration event is scheduled for next month to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi conflict with Allied forces on the shores of Normandy, France. D-Day was on June 6th, 1944. The Piedmont Area Veterans Council, VFW Post 7059, and AMerican Legion Post 32 will hold the event on Saturday, JKune 8th from noon to 3pm at the FIreman’s Sports Arena in Farmville. That’s located at 1328 Zion Hill Road. The keynote speaker will be Ken Bowra, a retired major general who served more than 30 years in the US Army, serving in both Vietnam and Cambodia.