Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency On Agency Awaits New Grant Funding

Impact1890, LLC, a Lutheran church-based philanthropic entity dedicated to

helping seniors age in place, recently visited Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging.

Kathryn Baerwald, Executive Director, Impact 1890 visited the nonprofit area agency, meeting with directors and employees of the agency, seeking to qualify the impact of the $15,500 grant for PSR’s newest program, non emergency senior medical transportation.

PSR CEO Justine Yougn said that PSR is very excited for the grant and the visit was a great time to show them hoiw loocal senior citizens have directly benefited from previous grant funding.

Over all, PSR has received more than $150,000 in successful grant applications for the new and expanding non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) program, along with more than $1,500 in private donations and fundraisers.