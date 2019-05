Changes Coming to Hotel Weyanoke

CHANGES ARE COMING TO THE HOTEL WEYANOKE IN DOWNTOWN FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE HOTEL IS STREAMLINING ITS RESTAURANT OFFERINGS AND EXPANDING THE FACILITY’S EVENT SPACE. CLOSING…ARE THE SASSAFRAS AND CAMPAGNA RESTAURANTS. CAMPAGNA’S LAST DINNER WILL BE SERVED SATURDAY NIGHT. EFFINGHAM’S WILL BECOME THE HOTEL’S ANCHOR RESTAURANT…EXPANDING ITS SERVICE HOURS TO INCLUDE A FULL BREAFAST MENU AND BRUNCH ON THE WEEKENDS. THE PREVIOUS RESTAURANT SPACES WILL BE CONVERTED INTO PRIVATE DINING AND EVENT SPACE. HOTEL MANAGEMENT SAYS THE CHANGES ARE IN RESPONSE TO GUEST REQUESTS FOR ADDITIONAL GATHERING SPACE AND MORE BREAKFAST OFFERINGS.