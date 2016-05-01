Hotel Weyanoke to expand event space, breakfast offerings at Effingham’s

Hotel Weyanoke is announcing changes to its restaurant, menu, and service offerings. Effingham’s will become the hotel’s primary dining outlet offering hot breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner. Additional dinner entrees will be added to the menu this fall.

Effective mid-June, those seeking their favorite blend of Counter Culture Coffee can head directly to Effingham’s. The restaurant will open at 6:30 a.m. and offer house-made pastries, breakfast sandwiches, to-go options and traditional breakfast favorites every day of the week. A full-service sit-down brunch and expanded menu will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

“For us, the past year was a time of discovering how we can better service the local community,” says Ross Fickenscher, who co-developed Hotel Weyanoke with Garrett Shifflett. “Hot breakfast items appear to be in high demand, so we are responding by moving breakfast to Effingham’s with a more robust menu and greater seating than we could accommodate in the former Sassafras location.”

Those who consider Sassafras their “office away from the office” are encouraged to make themselves at home at Effingham’s, which will provide free Wi-Fi and outlets for charging laptops.

In addition to increasing offerings and hours at Effingham’s this summer, Hotel Weyanoke will increase amenities for guests and local groups by providing enhanced meeting and event space.

This summer Sassafras will undergo renovation to become an intimate meeting space and private dining space. Campagna will likewise be restructured, discontinuing its dinner service and becoming a space for group events.

Those who frequent Campagna will still be able to enjoy the space for meeting and private dining in the future. The community is invited to dine at Campagna on Saturday, May 25, the restaurant’s last day as a kitchen and wine bar. After that time, the restaurant will be converted to private dining and meeting space for groups and is expected to be ready as early as mid-summer.

“We receive multiple requests per day for gathering space, so we’re thrilled to more fully address this need,” says Fickenscher. “As part of this endeavor, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Director of Sales Sally Anne Chandler. Sally Anne will be responsible for continuing to build strong partnerships with guests, local organizations, and residents of the greater Farmville region.”

Ms. Chandler was most recently with Holiday Inn and Suites in Blue Ridge Shadows and will join Hotel Weyanoke later this month.

“We’re excited to continue to evolve in response to the needs and desires of our community and guests,” says Fickenscher.

Those interested in reserving any of the hotel’s new group spaces should contact Sally Anne Chandler at (434) 658-7500.