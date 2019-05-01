Hicks addresses business leaders in Buckingham

Dr. Daisy Hicks, Division Superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools, was the featured speaker during the May meeting of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Hicks was appointed Division Superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools in the fall of 2018.

Dr. Hicks spoke about her educational experiences in other Southside counties, her work in Buckingham, her goals and vision for the school division, and her dedication to the young people of Buckingham.

“We were pleased to have such a large turnout for our speaker and our general meeting,” chamber officials said in a press release. “We share Dr. Hicks’ enthusiasm about the future of our community’s youth and their futures.”

Dr. Hicks received her Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2014. She has served as a principal at all levels (Elementary, Middle, and High School), she has served as a Central Office Administrator. She has taught at Prince Edward Middle School and J.S. Russell Middle School in Brunswick.

Dr. Hicks has taught and served as an administrator at several schools in Southside Virginia. Before being named superintendent in Buckingham, she was Director of Human Resources and Operations and Testing at Nottoway County Public Schools. She served as principal of Gold Hill Elementary from 2007-2009 and also has served as an assistant principal at Cumberland Middle SChool. She began her teaching career at Prince Edward Public Schools, but also worked in Brunswick and Amelia.

She was inspired to pursue her career in education while working in the Virginia Department of Corrections, where she saw young people entering the correctional facilities as inmates, where then she would ask herself, “What is going wrong? What can I do? How can someone make a difference?

Pictured are Dr. Daisy Hicks, Buckingham County Public Schools Division Superintendent, and Chamber President Krishna Jo Melendez.