Farmville Garbage Schedule Changes For The Holiday Week

With Moondya, being Memorial Day, there will be no residential or business garbage colelction in Farmville. No cardboard collection and no miscellaneous brush collection, either. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, May 28 th . Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am that morning. Business garbage and

cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday only this week. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday.