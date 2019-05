THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS A NEW MAN IN CHARGE OF ITS OFFICE IN FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE DEPARTMENT…NAMING SCOTT FREDERICK AS RESIDENT ENGINEER FOR THE FARMVILLE RESIDENCY…VDOT SPOKESPERSON PAULA JONES…

(CUT)

FREDERICK IS A VIRGINIA TECH ALUM…HE PERVIOUSLY SERVED IN A VARIETY OF ROLES WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.