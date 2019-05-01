Brian Hofmann Named ACPS Teacher of the Year

Mr. Hofmann is a teacher leader at Appomattox Middle School (AMS) and goes out of his way to support students, teachers, and the well-being of the school environment. Mr. Hofmann serves as a mentor teacher for AMS. He organizes and leads new teacher meetings and plans the content of those meetings. New teachers trust him and often go to him for advice on how to handle various situations.

Mr. Hofmann looks out for the best interest of students at AMS. This school year, administrators asked Mr. Hofmann to switch his teaching assignment in the middle of the first semester. Not only did Mr. Hofmann willingly make this change, he was very successful in the transition, skillfully preparing his classes for the SOL test in 9 weeks.

Mr. Hofmann has worked tirelessly on creating a weekly culture-building program for the students at AMS. Every week, Mr. Hofmann plans a lesson for all AMS teachers to implement in their Discovery class. Through these lessons, topics such as leadership, self-worth, character, bullying, and empathy are addressed. Mr. Hofmann provides teachers with a lesson plan and all of the resources for these lessons.

In addition, Mr. Hofmann is a valuable member of the school’s leadership team, serves as his grade level chair, as well our Swim Team Coach. Mr. Hofmann forms meaningful relationships with students, consistently holding them accountable to meet their potential in the classroom and the pool.

Mr. Hofmann goes beyond the expectations for teachers. He works with administrators, students, and coworkers to make AMS and our school division better. His contributions are many and he is an example of the best in Appomattox County Public Schools.

Please join me in congratulating Brian Hofmann!