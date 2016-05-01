FREDERICK NAMED VDOT FARMVILLE RESIDENT ENGINEER

Scott D. Frederick, PE was named resident engineer for the Farmville Residency of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) effective April 25, 2019.

Frederick will serve as primary VDOT transportation official for Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties. He will oversee road maintenance and operations, land development, budgeting and business operations.

“I look forward to getting to know and serving the citizens of the Farmville Residency,” said Frederick about his new role.

Frederick previously served in a variety of roles with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Most recently he managed the Gainesville (GA) Area Office which provided construction inspection and maintenance services to four counties. Among the major projects he managed were: widening of Interstate 95 and a bridge replacement over the Chattahoochee River.

A graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering, Frederick, along with his wife and three children, will be coming back to Virginia and will be closer to extended family in the Shawsville community.