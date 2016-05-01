Longwood U. Names Meadows As Permanent Athletic Director

Longwood University has named a new athletic director. Michelle Meadows will take over the job after serving as interim athletic director. She’s worked in the department for the past 13 years under former AD Troy Austin, who recommended her for the position. Austin accepted a job at his alma mater Duke University to become a senior associate athletics director eight months ago., In a prepared statement, Longwood President Taylor Revely the Fourth said that Meadows understands the mission of Longwood athletics and the university’s vision for the program.