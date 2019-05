A LOCAL ROCK AND STONE COMPANY IS GIIVING GRAVEL AWAY FOR A GOOD CAUSE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

LUCK STONE IS OFFERING LOADS OF NUMBER 57 GRAVEL AND NUMBER 26 CRUSHER RUN IN EXCHANGE FOR A 25-DOLLAR DONATION TO THE PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT. THE LOADS ARE LIMITED TO THE BED OF A PICKUP TRUCK OR A SINGLE AXLE TRAILER. NO COMMERCIAL DUMP TRUCKS OR HAULERS WILL BE ALLOWED. THE BENEFIT IS SATURDAY FROM EIGHT TO NOON AT THE LUCK STONE PRINCE EDWARD PLANT.