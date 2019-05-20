CITIZEN’S POLICE ACADEMY GRADUATES 6TH CLASS MAY 2ND

The Farmville Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class # 6 graduated on May 2nd, 2019. Sixteen area citizens participated in the sixth annual Citizen’s Academy.

The goal of the academy is to provide citizens with a general knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the Farmville Police Department, all in an effort to enhance our abilities to better serve them and the community.

Academy sessions provided information on topics including: hiring and training; uniform operations; special operations; traffic enforcement and radar; criminal law; investigations; forensics; and court room testimony to name a few. Numerous academy graduates also participated in a police ride along and accompanied a Farmville Police Officer for a shift.

“One hundred and two citizens have now graduated from our Citizens Police Academy. We feel this has been one of the most beneficial programs we’ve offered and it will probably continue for years to come” said Lieutenant C. W. Moss.

The academy ended with a graduation ceremony and refreshments at the Farmville Town Hall. Each graduate received a certificate presented by Farmville Police Chief A. Q. Ellington Sr.