Two Killed In Appomattox County Crash

Tragedy in Appomattox County, where two people were killed Wednesday in a crash on Richmond Highway. Authorities say 19 year-old Aneal Walker, of Pamplin, and his passenger, 30 year-old James Brandon Smith, of Charlotte Court House, were both killed when the Ford dually pickup truck they were in went off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail. VSP says the vehicle then continued up the embankment, flipped onto its side, and crashed into a tree. No word on what might have caused Walker to lose control.