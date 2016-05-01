Seven Area Students Win Electric Co-Op Scholarships

Seven Central Virginia high school seniors have each earned $1,000 college scholarships awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC). The 2019 recipients are:

Chloe Hellerman of Afton, who attends Nelson County High School. She is the daughter of Jeff and Leslie Hellerman.

Wyatt Yoder of Dillwyn, who attends Buckingham County High School. He is the son of Westly and Donielle Yoder.

Caitlyn Amos of Scottsville, who attends Buckingham County High School. She is the daughter of Janet Amos.

Henry Thompson of Afton, who attends Western Albemarle High School. He is the son of David and Maggie Thompson.

Katie Coleman of Afton, who attends Nelson County High School. She is the daughter of Laura Coleman.

Chase Coleman of Concord, who attends Appomattox County High School. He is the son of Ann Nolen.

Laurynn Hackett of Appomattox, who attends Cornerstone Christian Academy. She is the daughter of Brent and Stacy Hackett.

The students were eligible for consideration because their parents are consumer-members of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative.

“We commend these students on their outstanding achievements,” said Robbie F. Marchant, chair of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation Committee and a director at Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative. “The electric co-ops support them as they pursue their education and then we hope they return to their communities to do great work.”

Recipients were chosen based on a competitive screening process that considers financial need (40 percent), academic achievement (40 percent) and community involvement (20 percent). Applicants must be a senior graduating from either high school or home school in 2019.

They must also provide evidence of their acceptance into a post-high school educational institution or program. These grants can be used to pay for tuition, fees and books.

This year, the Foundation is awarding 58 Worth M. Hudson scholarships to students who live in areas served by electric cooperatives in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The scholarships are named in honor of Worth M. Hudson, the Foundation’s first chairman and former chairman of the board of directors of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City, Va. Since 2001, the Foundation has provided almost 700 scholarships to graduating high school students totaling more than $500,000.

The Foundation is funded through tax-deductible donations and bequests from individuals, proceeds from benefit fundraising events and CoBank’s Sharing Success Program.