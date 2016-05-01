Coffee With A Cop In Farmville

Chief A. Q. Ellington Sr. and the Farmville Police Department would like

to invite you to have “Coffee with the Chief” on Wednesday, May 22 nd , 2019. Between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m., Chief Ellington along with other Farmville Police Officers will be at Bojangles, located at 1501 South Main Street. This event will be an opportunity to meet with Chief Ellington and Farmville Police Officers to discuss topics of interest to you. This will be an informal gathering designed to facilitate communication with the community in a relaxed setting.