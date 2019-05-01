PSWCD Sponsor PECES Poster Contest

The Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District sponsors an annual poster contest for students in grades pre-K through 12. The annual theme for the contest is based on current environmental issues and gives educators an opportunity to discuss these issues with students. Most importantly, students have an opportunity to express what they can do to help preserve soil and other natural resources in their daily lives. Look at these winning Eagles! Celebrate art at Prince Edward County elementary school!

Pictured Back row left to right:

Ms. Brooke Eamigh, Ali Hughes, Makayla Foster, Emma Paternuosto, Franklin Edmonds, Kazu Dinmore, Jacoby Arthur, Ms. Joy Utzinger

Middle row:

Massen Poulston, Aya Dinmore, Hope Rosson, Susan Cook, Sydney Shelton

Front Row:

Evan Morgan, Taylor Cliborne, Tucker Varner, Amber Thompson, Riley Campbell, Chloe Horner

Not Pictured:

Beau Barron