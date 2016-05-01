VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL APPOMATTOX COUNTY CRASH

At 6:53 a.m. Wednesday (May 15), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Appomattox County. The crash occurred in the 15,700 block of Richmond Highway.

A pickup truck was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck the guardrail. The vehicle continued up the embankment, overturned onto its side and slid into a tree.

Neither the driver nor passenger survived the crash and died at the scene. State police is still in the process of locating the individual’s next of kin.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Story Contributed by:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police