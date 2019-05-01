Buckingham Chamber Honors Maxey

Herbert E. Maxey Jr. PC Attorney at Law is the May recipient of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award.

Maxey’s offices, located in the Buckingham Court House village on U.S. Route 60, are very noticeable due to the visible signage and professional and historic character.

“Herb Maxey’s offices and grounds that surround it are always trimmed, blooming, and well-kept,” said Community Pride Award Co-Chairman Thomas Jordan Miles III. “We’re proud to have Maxey’s law firm as a Chamber member.”

Pictured are, from left, Sabra Haislip, Hank Hagenau, Victoria Harris, Herbert Maxey, Janet Miller, and Tina Maxey.