Buckingham Supervisors Look To Possibly Build New Animal Shelter

Also in Buckingham County, the county supervisors continue searching for an engineering firm to design a rebuild of the local animal shelter. Finance Director Karl Carter told the supervisors that the shelter is completely out of space and overcrowded. Carter also said they’re looking to build a new fqacility that will allow the animal control officers to get the space cleaned quickly and efficiently to allow more time out on the streets taking care of citizen concerns. A final decision on building an entirely new facility hasd not yet been made. The county has only put out a request for proposals from engineering firms in order to find out what a new shelter might cost. The existing animal shelter holds 12 dogs and eight cats. The deadline for the RFP is May 28th.