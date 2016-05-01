murder suspect

And authorities continue to investigate a hommiicde that took pace on the Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County Sunday. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says that at about 5:15 in the morning, deputies responded to the Chippenham Square Shopping Center for the report that a man has been shot, When they got there, they found 27 year-old Dwayne Reid wounded. Reid later died at a hospital from his injuries. Authorities have now secured an arrest warrant for 29 year-old Darren Damion Douglas, who is charged with seconid degree murder. ANyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.