VICTORIA PRIMARY CARE PRACTICE CLOSED

As of April 1, 2019, the Centra Medical Group primary care practice in Victoria, Virginia closed due to Dr. Mary Cabrera relocating to the Farmville Centra Southside Medical Center as a walk-in provider. Existing patients were notified by mail in March. We are thankful for Dr. Cabrera’s service to the Victoria Community. Centra is actively recruiting to fill this position, which typically takes 18 months.

Tom Angelo, CEO, Centra Southside Community Hospital states, “We are currently working to recruit a new provider for the Victoria Primary Care Practice. The health and wellbeing of the community in Victoria is very important to us. Our commitment to our patients is about providing quality care while also hiring only the very best providers for our patients and families.”

Centra providers available in the surrounding areas include: