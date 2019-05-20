PECPS Four-Time Champions of Heartland Conference

On April 30, 2019, the Prince Edward County High School Medford League participated in the Finals Day Tournament of the Heartland Conference. Seven area teams from Appomattox, Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Nelson, and Prince Edward met at Appomattox County High School to play ball, greeting each other with smiles, high-fives, and determination.

Founded in 2014, the Heartland Conference of the Medford Basketball League is still going strong in its fifth year. The league allows students with disabilities to participate in a competitive sport. In turn, this opportunity promotes school spirit among the community and offers inclusive practices for students within PECPS’s intellectual disability programs.

During league play and practice, Prince Edward elicits the help of volunteer student coaches to work with players for the entire season. Student coaches are involved and enthusiastic when performing these duties. This year’s Eagles student coaches are Seniors-Jarmal Joyner (a senior who has coached for two years), Bret Purser (senior), and Mason Kinne (freshman). According to one of Prince Edward’s student coaches, watching and helping with the Medford League Championship was “AWESOME!”

As the three-year reigning league champions, the Eagles hoped to bring the trophy back to Prince Edward. Making their way through the conference until the final face-off against Nelson County, students eventually faced an energetic and close game. In the final minute of the game, Prince Edward defeated Nelson by one point. Thus, the students succeeded in defending their Championship Title for the fourth year in a row by a score of 38-37.

Next year, the league will play in the fall due to busy schedules for special educators in the spring. Games are played during the school day and enable students from all schools, staff, family, and community members to come together in support of a terrific initiative.

L to R front row, Mason Kinne, student coach, Michael Riggleman, Keandra Chambers, Marcus Brown, Diana Feathers, Cordont’a Harper, Corey Eppes, Andrea Scott and Veronica Perkins, team statisticians.

L-R back row, Bret Purser, student coach, Nicholas Branch, Dakota Close, Raven Jennings, Ray Littleton, Shameka Jones, Vincent Marsh. Not pictured, student coach Jarmal Joyner and player Cornal Greene.