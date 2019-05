A woman who was reported missing from Farmville on Sunday has been found safe and sound. Police Chief Andy Ellignton said that 66 year-old Deborah Ramsey was found around 4pm on Sunday walking near Industrial Park Road and the Appomattox River. The woman was not injured. Ellington did not provide any further details, but thanked those who gathered to help search for Ramsey after she was reported missing earlier that morning.