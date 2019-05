Farmville Police Department is currently searching for a missing person, Deborah G. Ramsey, age 66 last seen on May 11, 2019 at 0800 hours at her residence located in the Farmville Mobile Home Park on Industrial Park Road. Ramsey was last seen wearing black rubber rain boots with polka dots, a burgundy top, and black ski pants with flowers. Anyone who may have seen this individual is asked to contact the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at 434-392-3332.