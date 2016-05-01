Nottoway County Escaped Inmate Captured

Afgter a day-long manhunt, an escaped prisoner is back in custody. The Nottoway County Sheriff says Jason Michael Day was captured Tuesday after another inmate reported that the inmate had left his work release station. He was last seen in the 300 block of Miller Road. His jail jumpsuit was found at a vacant property in the 6000 block of Cary Shop Road, which indicated that he had found someone else’s clothing. Day was spotted Tuesday in Meherrin. The sheriff’s statement does not say how or where Day was captured. He was serving time for a Scott County conviction of drug possession with intent to distribute.