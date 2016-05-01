Reed Says He’ll Run Again For Sheriff

Incumbent Prince Edward County Sheriff Wesley Reed says he will run again for the post. In a statement issued this week, Reed touted his 34 years experience in law enforcement right here in Prince Edward County, which started in 1985 when he became an emergency dispatcher. After one year, he became a patrol deputy and eventually graduated from the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. He advanced up the chain to become the chief deputy in 2000 under sheriff Travis Harris Junior. He served in that capacity for 12 years until he was elected sheriff. The election will be November 5th.