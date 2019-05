THE FRESH BOYZ CLUB IN FARMVILLE IS HOSTING A MOTHER’S DAY LUNCH ON SUNDAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE FRESH BOYZ MOTHER’S DAY LUNCH…SATURDAY AT THE HOLLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES IN FARMVILLE…

(cut)

LOUIS SEAGEU THE THIRD IS ORGANIZING THE LUNCH…

(cut(

LUNCH WILL BE SERVED SATURDAY FROM 2-TO-5.