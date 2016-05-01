Farmville’s Great Duck Derby Was A Big Success Again

The United Way of Prince Edward County’s 2nd Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby was held Friday – raising a little over $6,000 and putting the group over its fundraising goal for the year. Last year’s derby brought in approximately $9,000, and while this year’s event raised just over $6,000, board members noted that ticket sales began later and didn’t last as long as last year’s derby was about a month later. All proceeds will benefit the United Way’s 22 partner organizations. Meanwhile, the United Way announced that it has surpassed its goal of $60,000 for the fiscal year. The announcement prompted Rucker Snead, president of the United Way’s board of directors, to declare, “It’s been a good year.” The derby was held in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia Festival and Live at Riverside presented by the Farmville Jaycees. By the way, local resident Candy Dowdy received $1,000 as the owner of the first place duck. Brianna Alaimo received $500 for having the second-place duck. Teresa Stewart received $250 for having the third-place duck.