United Way’s Duck Derby held, goal reached

The United Way of Prince Edward County’s 2nd Annual Great Farmville Duck Derby was held Friday, May 3 – raising a little over $6,000 and putting the group over its fundraising goal for the year.

Last year’s derby brought in approximately $9,000, and while this year’s event raised just over $6,000, board members noted that ticket sales began later and didn’t last as long as last year’s derby was about a month later.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way’s 22 partner organizations.

Meanwhile, the United Way announced that it has surpassed its goal of $60,000 for the fiscal year.

The announcement prompted Rucker Snead, president of the United Way’s board of directors, to declare, “It’s been a good year.”

The derby was held in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia Festival and Live at Riverside presented by the Farmville Jaycees.

There were 1,000 tickets and that translated to 867 ducks being sold, said Bruce Davis, the board member who originated the idea for the derby headed up this year’s organizing.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered on the boat ramp at the finish line to watch the race, with the winner only taking eight minutes to arrive downstream.

“I was impressed by how many people came out to watch it,” said Jennifer Kinne, the United Way’s marketing director.

Added fellow board member Chris Prengaman, “I did hear one kid say, ‘They’re not real ducks.’”

Tickets for the derby were sold around town, by some of United Way’s partner organizations, and by United Way board members. Citizen’s Bank & Trust and Benchmark bank are among those selling tickets, and were actually responsible for selling many of the tickets, Davis said.

Candy Dowdy received $1,000 as the owner of the first place duck, while Brianna Alaimo received $500 for having the second-place duck. Teresa Stewart received $250 for having the third-place duck.

The derby was heavily promoted, with Spirit Night at the Fishn’Pig restaurant in February and a wine and brew at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts Center in March. There were even banners and an inflatable yellow duck displayed around town.

But board members said they hope to have an even stronger marketing effort next year, including a “You’ve Been Ducked” promotion that will see sand-filled ducks placed in some yards.

Nearly 94 percent of the money the group raises goes to its nonprofit partners, and the United Way has helped with everything from paying for some school students to take swimming lessons at the YMCA, to helping send 4H members to a show, said Rucker Snead, president of the United Way’s all-volunteer board of directors.

In January, the United Way awarded $45,000 to its partners — the most the group has been able to give out at one time in years.

The Woodland has agreed to sponsor and host the council meeting on Monday, June 17 when the second round of allocations to the partners will be made.

“Ultimately, the checks will be smaller going out in June because we frontloaded” the partners, Snead said.