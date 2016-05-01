Diversity is growing in homeschooling communities

Homeschooling is a popular choice for families from all walks of life. A recent report from NewsHour Weekend (PBS) states that in the last 15 years, the number of African-American children who are homeschooling has doubled from 103,000 to about 220,000.

With the number of homeschoolers on the rise, support for families choosing this path for their children’s education is also ramping up. One such support system for homeschoolers in the state of Virginia is an organization called Home Educators Association of Virginia. HEAV hosts an annual Homeschool Convention in Richmond, with speakers and exhibitors who are specifically dedicated to enriching studies and expanding the options available to homeschoolers.

The 2019 HEAV Homeschool Convention will host many workshops, with some of the focuses being: beginning the homeschool journey, differently-abled learners, high school education, and career preparation. Hands-on exhibits and workshops are a draw for many of the families who attend. An extensive exhibit hall, topic-specific experts, and daily children’s programs are part of the support offered to attendees of the three-day event.

How-to-begin-homeschooling workshops start at noon on Thursday and are FREE and open to the public.

Afterward, parents may explore—for free—the 103,000 square-foot exhibit hall, a marketplace that includes educational resources from around the country.

FREE three-day convention pass to first-time parents of just preschoolers

FREE shopping on Saturday from 3-6:30 p.m. in the exhibit hall

FREE three-day convention pass to non-homeschooling grandparents

All others who are interested in attending the convention are welcome to register at heav.org/convention or at the door.

Registration cost includes admittance for all members of the registrant’s immediate family.

$99: general three-day admission

$39: shopping-only three-day admission*

*includes ONE keynote session

This event takes place June 6, 7, and 8 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and is hosted by

Home Educators Association of Virginia

www.heav.org

2100 W. Laburnum Avenue, Suite 108A

Richmond, Virginia

The Home Educators Association of Virginia strengthens and empowers more than 43,000 homeschoolers

throughout the Commonwealth. HEAV, a statewide, member-supported, non-profit association, has served

Virginia homeschool families through information, legislation, and resources for more than 36 years.