WE’RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT ANOTHER COMMUNITY SERVICE PROJECT INVOLVING LOCAL STUDENTS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT’S STUDENT ADVISORY COUNCIL SPENT SOME TIME LAST WEEK WITH RESIDENTS AT AN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY…JENN KINNE IS WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT…

(cut)

KINNE SAYS THE BLANKETS WERE GIVEN AS PRIZES DURING THE FACILITY’S BINGO GAME MONDAYNIGHT.